Marathon Partners Equity Management Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL); Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Its Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stake

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.16. About 42,894 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 674,284 shares traded or 51.70% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan announces Board of Directors Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan updates guidance to reflect anticipated charge related to Heritage distributor wind down of operations – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.