Marathon Partners Equity Management Increases Position in Cott Que (COT); Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined While Knighthead Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 908,005 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd owns 196 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 855 shares. The New York-based Knighthead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 34.43% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Company reported 2.82 million shares. Qs Ltd holds 16,136 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 18,275 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 656,747 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.26% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 11.37M shares. Steadfast Capital LP holds 1.88% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6.72M shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 29,170 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Company has 535,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 7,980 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 441,172 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Kings Point Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 86,053 shares. 382,220 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Incorporated. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 15,551 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj holds 0.55% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership reported 400,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1.23 million are held by Banbury Lc. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Intact Management has invested 0.24% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

