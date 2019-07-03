Marathon Partners Equity Management Increased Its Stake in Cott Que (COT) by $1.58 Million as Shares Declined; Exchange Capital Management Lifted Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $359,973 as Stock Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,356 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 6,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 300,570 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was sold by Bushman Julie L. THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,863 are held by First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa. North Management Corp owns 86,108 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 10.50M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. James Inv owns 23 shares. First City Cap Mngmt invested 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Callahan Llc has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,762 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.38% or 14,767 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Security Natl invested in 1.97% or 29,488 shares. Monarch invested in 1.95% or 25,855 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com holds 1,091 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.44M shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca holds 1.64% or 21,168 shares. Jones Lllp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mai Cap Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,557 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 1.09M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.80 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 151,157 shares. P2 Cap Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 5.82% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.17% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 1.05M were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 936,651 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 210,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 2,104 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 410,817 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 21,642 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 43,533 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 441,172 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. had bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701 on Tuesday, February 26. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $199,395 was made by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26.

