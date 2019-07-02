Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position; Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Stake in Sun Life Finl (SLF) by $5.72 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 1.70M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 150,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 695,852 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 846,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 391,719 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,298 shares to 291,269 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SLF’s profit will be $546.70M for 11.19 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

