Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $8.40 Million; Market Value Rose; Twin Tree Management LP Stake in Freeport (FCX) Increased as Stock Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 227,681 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 46.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 103,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,047 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 223,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 10.40 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Birmingham-based real estate firm makes massive Jax warehouse purchase – Jacksonville Business Journal” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top 52-Week Breakout Stocks That Could Finance an Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gildan The Price Leader In Fashion Basics, Says Bullish BofA – Benzinga” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Announces Participation at Investor Conferences NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan: Bargain Bin – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copper Continues To Melt Along With The Other Nonferrous Metals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copper-focused names slide amid retreating price, higher dollar – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Intel, Netflix and Freeport McMoRan – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 47,909 shares to 71,791 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 7,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,047 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Landscape Llc owns 82,813 shares. Natixis Lp has 499,573 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 64,656 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 266,906 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability reported 25,862 shares. 111,446 are held by First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc. Bridges Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Argent Trust Communications invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cleararc Cap owns 35,159 shares. Diligent Llc has 17,378 shares. Peoples Fin Svcs Corp reported 268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.14% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 69,743 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 5,232 shares. Sei Company owns 167,980 shares.