Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Its Cott Que (COT) Holding; Awm Investment Company Cut Its Liveperson (LPSN) Holding by $17.49 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 1.03 million shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 603,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 827,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.03 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 498,503 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 50,000 shares to 319,089 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc..

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 21,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity accumulated 60,168 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 183 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc accumulated 4,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Menta Lc invested in 0.13% or 10,054 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 20,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 13,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech (Trc) holds 900 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 13,385 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt holds 112,526 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc accumulated 0.01% or 337,397 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP has 0.06% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 71,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company reported 0% stake.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.