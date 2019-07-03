Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $4.35 Million; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Market Value Rose, Harvey Partners Lifted by $376,000 Its Holding

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 16,155 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 4.01 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $46.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.05M for 20.45 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

