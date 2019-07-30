Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Macerich Co (MAC) Stake; Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased Macerich Co (MAC) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as Macerich Co (MAC)’s stock declined 3.91%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 220,000 shares with $9.54M value, down from 277,500 last quarter. Macerich Co now has $4.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 682,966 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96

Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 26 sold and reduced stakes in Midsouth Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 11.24 million shares, up from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Midsouth Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 48,333 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0.02% stake. 7.76M are held by Morgan Stanley. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has 126,543 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 11.57M shares. Endowment Management Limited Partnership owns 13,450 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson has 2,144 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 113,121 were accumulated by House Lc. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 112,957 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 5,975 shares. Andra Ap holds 79,800 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Parkside Fincl Bancorporation invested in 44 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 11,614 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation holds 206 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.47M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tanger: A Trade Finally Develops – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Interactive First-to-Market Experience Wonderspaces to Join Fashion District – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C, worth $202,500. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $700,300 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8.

Among 6 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 28. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Wells Fargo downgraded Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Friday, February 8 to “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ MSL, GDI, CRAY – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ACIA, MSL, GWR, and GDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, BID, CJ, MSL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hancock Whitney Corporation to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. MSL’s profit will be $669,345 for 76.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.53% EPS growth.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.49 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.