Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding as Market Value Declined; Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake by $38.25 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 212,635 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.04M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $78.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.97M shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 28,032 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Howe & Rusling invested in 217 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 24,398 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd invested 0.64% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 75,000 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 114,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadian Capital Mgmt LP holds 2.17M shares or 5.51% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Company owns 11,184 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Cap holds 102,423 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 28,147 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.12% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 5,394 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd invested in 0.19% or 110,615 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Corsair Cap LP stated it has 4.05% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 5,107 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.16% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 3,521 shares. Moreover, Captrust has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1,920 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 9.28 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 1,215 shares.