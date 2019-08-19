Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Holding in Ebay (EBAY) as Share Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, First Washington Decreased Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 2.88 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $26.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.08. About 2.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 95,225 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 39,578 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.04% or 42,202 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 3.36M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Conning Incorporated invested in 22,640 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 18,360 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.06% or 187,763 shares. Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 34,330 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 275,280 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,700 shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 18,859 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How MercadoLibre Delivered Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest In PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba to Expand E-Commerce Presence With Kaola Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “eBay: Too Early – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.83M for 19.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America owns 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,189 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,378 shares. Salem Counselors Inc has 3.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Cap Prns holds 2,835 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 914 shares. 15,667 are held by Meritage Port Mngmt. Atlantic Union Natl Bank invested in 0.97% or 1,972 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc stated it has 144 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Llc holds 859 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 554 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 154 shares. 259,965 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 13,005 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. 616 are owned by Violich Mngmt.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51,340 shares to 208,959 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).