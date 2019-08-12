Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $4.35 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) by $17.23 Million

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 547,350 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 1.38M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,696 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 1.76M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 8,975 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 67,265 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 2% or 313,953 shares. Hbk Investments LP holds 31,218 shares. Product Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% or 152,404 shares. 287,500 are held by Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley holds 664,356 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 594,208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 1.1% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 759,919 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 131,046 shares or 0% of the stock. 93,500 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 317,021 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt has invested 1.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 697 shares. Blair William Il invested in 47,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of America De reported 4.29 million shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11,442 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.35% or 51,983 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 51,599 shares stake. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has 22,790 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 107,471 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 425 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc accumulated 9,489 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 52,964 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,163 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.82 million for 19.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

