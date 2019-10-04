Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Iberiabank Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 80.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 15,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 19,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $268.29. About 3.56 million shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 1.46 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 9,177 shares to 16,470 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.