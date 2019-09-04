Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Its Macerich Co (MAC) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Decreased by $5.91 Million Its Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 1.23 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $212.94. About 1.70M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc owns 40,027 shares. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 1,230 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 3.08M shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 26 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,430 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 2,450 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 20,289 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Company holds 10,500 shares. Hennessy invested in 0.13% or 15,132 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.03% or 3,675 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,503 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 7,755 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 16,150 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.11% or 2,228 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: LRCX, EGP, BBY, MSI, SUI – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, LRCX, CHK – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam bull praises dividend increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $420.11 million for 17.69 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 1,323 shares. First Manhattan Commerce accumulated 65,675 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 17,235 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 740 shares or 0% of the stock. 148 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 112,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 1.51M shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Axa holds 15,708 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 9,368 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.82 million for 8.21 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.