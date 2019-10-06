Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding as Share Price Declined; Advisory Services Network Has Decreased Its Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $1.29 Million as Market Value Declined

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 9,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 14,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, down from 24,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 1.19 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 16,963 shares to 135,010 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.