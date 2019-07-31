Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Stake in Cott Que (COT) as Stock Price Declined; As Community West (CWBC) Shares Declined, Cutler Capital Management Has Raised by $620,390 Its Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.63M market cap company. It closed at $9.66 lastly. It is down 11.89% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. It is down 12.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 24,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group has 54,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 3,138 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 2,952 shares. Da Davidson holds 0% or 10,477 shares. First Manhattan holds 24,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 46,357 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Zpr Invest Mgmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Comml Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 194 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 4,493 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 10,999 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 18,680 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 79,082 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $95,709 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Filippin William F, worth $10,300. 500 shares were bought by Plourd Martin E, worth $5,042. 263 shares were bought by STOVESAND KIRK, worth $2,706 on Friday, March 1.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P. 51,405 Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares with value of $764,701 were bought by Hinson Charles R..

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 24,049 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 62,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 5,423 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 69 shares. Moreover, Intact Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.24% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 4,442 shares. Ohio-based North Point Managers Oh has invested 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Maplelane Cap Lc accumulated 1.60 million shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 350,631 shares. Kings Point Capital invested 0.25% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).