Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $10.78 Million; Market Value Declined; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Continues to Hold Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 78.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 32,900 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 18,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domino’s sticks with in-house delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 13,800 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 531,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,200 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.