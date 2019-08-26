Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $8.40 Million; Crow Point Partners Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.89 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 124,636 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gildan Activewear Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear declares $0.134 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan 2018 Annual Report Available Online NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,581 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Limited invested in 0.95% or 275,241 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc has 0.59% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,365 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr accumulated 133,467 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Credit Suisse Ag owns 6.17 million shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 288,436 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). M&R Capital Management Inc holds 16,847 shares. Beutel Goodman And invested in 1.73% or 5.16M shares. 652,125 are held by First Manhattan. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.87% stake. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 31,592 shares.