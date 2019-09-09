Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Increased Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $1.38 Million; Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding by $4.58 Million; Shares Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. It closed at $60.4 lastly. It is up 45.58% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 68,197 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

