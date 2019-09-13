Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Decreased Its Macerich Co (MAC) Holding by $2.31 Million as Share Price Declined; Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.51 Million; Market Value Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 2.62M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, down from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on…; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 13/03/2018 – Sri Lanka to lift social media ban-minister; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 92,369 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 209,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Northern Corporation accumulated 1.96M shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research invested in 0.02% or 110,292 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% or 187,641 shares. 600,000 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 20,147 shares. Marathon Prns Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 150,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Nomura holds 0% or 14,948 shares in its portfolio. Sei Communications reported 0.03% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 275,200 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $649,882 on Monday, June 24. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 18,223 shares worth $560,946. Shares for $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.89 million for 9.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,164 are owned by Waverton Inv Ltd. King Luther Mngmt Corporation holds 0.43% or 302,223 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dana Advisors Inc owns 2.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 215,387 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 22,830 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. 53,604 are held by Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Moreover, Voya Investment Management has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc owns 1.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,874 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 13.80 million were reported by Legal & General Public Ltd. 2.22 million are owned by First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 2,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Middleton Com Inc Ma accumulated 72,078 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 19,104 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,662 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,718 shares to 9,086 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).