Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Cut Stake in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Rose; Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $74.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 6.92M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 503,690 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15,708 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 115,073 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15,834 shares. Calamos Lc accumulated 173,293 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested in 0.02% or 107,471 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 189,300 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 295,652 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability reported 2.87 million shares. 5,400 were accumulated by Tower Bridge. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 17,270 shares. Regent Inv Management Lc reported 0.1% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 19,526 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 111,446 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EBay sues Amazon for seller poaching – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silicon Valley Stocks to Buy as Tech Juggernaut Rolls On – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “eBay Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBay beats second-quarter revenue estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “eBay Has a New Plan to Take on Amazon – International Business Times” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25 million for 20.22 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA accepts Neurocrine’s opicapone application for Parkinson’s – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2019: INCY,MEDP,NBIX,HCA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 1.75M shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $55.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,813 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 50,790 shares. Healthcor Lp has invested 5.4% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department accumulated 14 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 4,500 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 388,692 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 20,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,500 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 86 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 559,948 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 9,669 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tobam invested in 3,139 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.21% or 316,540 shares. Nomura owns 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 57,668 shares.