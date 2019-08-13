Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Cut Position in Macerich Co (MAC) by $2.47 Million as Share Value Declined; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Valuation Declined, Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $2.27 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 10,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 23,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 760,403 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 1.14 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E, worth $409,850. Volk Kenneth bought $91,280 worth of stock. Stephen Andrea M also bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 231,979 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Raymond James & Associates owns 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 5,975 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 14,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 320,875 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 1.96M shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 133,909 shares. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.29 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 38,364 shares. Hartford Invest Management Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 11,630 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 9,041 shares. 33,371 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Cwm Ltd Company owns 20 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,481 shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Toys ‘R’ Us Is Coming Back — and Yes, You Can Invest in It (Sort Of) – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lonza Selects Rockwell Automation for Digital Transformation of Pharmaceutical Operations – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Tariffs Create New Headaches For Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Associates reported 25,995 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Etrade Cap Lc stated it has 7,810 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,133 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Korea has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 38,300 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Llc reported 9,577 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Communication owns 1,290 shares. Advisors Limited Lc owns 34 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.01% or 16,246 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1,213 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability reported 612 shares. 3,297 were accumulated by Argent Tru.