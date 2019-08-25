Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Boosted Cott Que (COT) Position by $1.58 Million as Shares Declined; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Upped Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $304,323; Market Value Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.28M shares traded or 41.09% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 1.06 million shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.