Marathon Partners Equity Management Decreased Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position; 1 Analysts Covering CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 18.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 645,000 shares with $27.96M value, down from 790,000 last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL

Among 2 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Circor International has $4700 highest and $32 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 17.84% above currents $34.37 stock price. Circor International had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Monday, August 5. See CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Sidoti \U0026 Co.

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $36.0000 50.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Sidoti \U0026 Co.

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 20.15% above currents $38.91 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $182.40M for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased E L F Beauty Inc (Put) stake by 66,600 shares to 200,000 valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped E L F Beauty Inc stake by 4.29 million shares and now owns 4.43 million shares. Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 620 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs invested in 1.11% or 43,006 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 70,856 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 5,107 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 19,274 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage owns 6,911 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 32,102 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc has invested 0.14% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 63,286 shares in its portfolio. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct holds 2.63% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 4.76 million shares. Carroll Fincl holds 3 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr invested in 0.03% or 4,800 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 221,988 shares.

