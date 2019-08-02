Marathon Partners Equity Management Decreased Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stake by $6.24 Million; As Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A (LAMR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 363,136 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A (LAMR) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 27,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 842,118 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.75M, down from 869,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 37,380 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Delcath Systems Announces $20 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22M for 8.87 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

