Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Macerich Co (MAC) Stake by $2.47 Million; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Position by $321,214 as Shares Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 959,139 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.45M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $649,882.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.