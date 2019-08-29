Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Macerich Co (MAC) Position by $2.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Valicenti Advisory Services Stake in Cvs (CVS) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 773,524 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 4.57 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 5,000 shares worth $164,400. $649,882 worth of stock was bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24. Volk Kenneth had bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CVS Health (CVS) PT Raised to $76 at Cowen On Overly Conservative Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,537 shares to 58,561 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,535 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.