Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Its Macerich Co (MAC) Stake by $2.47 Million; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $888,251

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 23,136 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 917 are held by Ameritas Ptnrs. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 877,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport Limited Co holds 336,314 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 171 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 21,443 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 11,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 4,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co holds 0.07% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 54,734 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.41% or 23,221 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Pnc Services Group invested in 0% or 371 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 25,980 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. Shares for $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24. Shares for $154,495 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E. Volk Kenneth also bought $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 233,089 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 13,969 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has 6,062 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 4,629 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 253,517 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 57,741 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested in 8,326 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). American Int Group reported 40,144 shares. 3,920 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt Co. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.7% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Hartford Inv Mgmt invested in 11,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock.