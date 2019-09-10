Marathon Partners Equity Management Boosted Its Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $8.40 Million as Stock Price Rose; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake by $340,935 as Share Price Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $232.19. About 2.49M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. It closed at $37.24 lastly. It is down 55.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 16,771 shares. Virginia-based Davenport Com Lc has invested 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement System has 2.04M shares. Natixis accumulated 680,847 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 19,547 were reported by Sequoia Advsr Limited Co. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc owns 17,682 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 592 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited owns 2.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 56,680 shares. South State Corp stated it has 1.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Com owns 2.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 110,819 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability reported 22,507 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72 billion for 23.03 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,323 shares to 9,158 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 32,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

