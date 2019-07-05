Marathon Oil (MRO) Valuation Declined While Gotham Asset Management Has Raised by $5.96 Million Its Holding; Cornercap Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake in Dover Com (DOV) by $847,230 as Market Valuation Rose

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 636,390 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 2044.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 372,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 390,921 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 18,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 6.28 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14,385 shares to 45,065 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 100,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,544 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System owns 156,599 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Trexquant LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 1.13M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 524,763 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 292,996 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Blair William And Il holds 17,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.50 million shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 2,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. 12,363 shares were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L, worth $1.08 million. 13,102 shares were sold by Spurgeon William, worth $1.14 million. Cabrera Ivonne M also sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, February 12.

