Marathon Oil (MRO) Valuation Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered by $39.62 Million Its Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Position Maintained by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, down from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 8.85M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares to 18,065 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,362 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

