Marathon Oil (MRO) to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019; Rollins (ROL) Sentiment Is 1.23

Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:MRO) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Marathon Oil Corp’s current price of $12.87 translates into 0.39% yield. Marathon Oil Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 11.54 million shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Rollins Inc (ROL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 158 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 128 sold and reduced stakes in Rollins Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 127.43 million shares, down from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rollins Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 112 Increased: 115 New Position: 43.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $11.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.13’s average target is 56.41% above currents $12.87 stock price. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by M Partners. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. for 161,917 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 342,069 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 2.79% invested in the company for 87,936 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates, a California-based fund reported 163,054 shares.

