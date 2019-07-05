Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Value Declined While Franklin Resources Trimmed Holding; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Raised Stake in Concho Res (CXO)

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 6.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.97 million, down from 21.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 2.49 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 349,307 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 218,284 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $58.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 57,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $146.03M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl holds 0% or 156 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James holds 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 619,773 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 93,997 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 35,785 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 632,476 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 38,030 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Company owns 143,828 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Town & Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers Trust has 17,393 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 86,450 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1,003 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Mgmt holds 1.17% or 85,244 shares. Bp Public Ltd Llc has 21,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 37,809 shares. Sun Life Incorporated reported 341 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.17% or 347,677 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,744 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0% or 3,743 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Company invested 0.14% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Group holds 0.03% or 82,736 shares. Systematic LP has 11,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.07% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,806 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 8,000 shares. Private Ocean Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 112,353 shares to 50,893 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,541 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).