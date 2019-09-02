Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Price Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $9.34 Million as Stock Price Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.19 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 129,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 86,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 215,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 9.59 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares to 261,700 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Ultra-Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 60,467 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research stated it has 14,675 shares. Loews reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl has 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36.77 million are held by Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. American Int Grp Inc reported 788,365 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 951,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 601,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 547,660 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 689,322 shares. King Luther Cap Management stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 0.1% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.69 million for 22.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 73,844 shares to 160,239 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 95,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC Upgrades Marathon, Downgrades BP – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $86.56 million for 26.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 32,942 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.77% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.86 million shares. 40,091 are owned by Wheatland Advsrs. 2.45M are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Zeke Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 355 are held by Smithfield Trust. Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 991 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Sigma Planning Corp owns 15,200 shares. Bokf Na owns 64,591 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorporation reported 76,152 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 300 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.90M shares.