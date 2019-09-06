Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Price Declined While Encompass Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $36.36 Million; Heronetta Management LP Position In Suncor Energy New (SU) Was Has Upped

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 11.22 million shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 2.87M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares to 249,390 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,551 shares, and cut its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc.

