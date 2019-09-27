Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Price Declined While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Upped by $8.68 Million Its Position; Tiger Management Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $7.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $280.32. About 1.30M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 445.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 620,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 759,162 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79M, up from 139,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 7.52 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.21M shares. Synovus accumulated 32,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 2,134 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 106,784 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp reported 58,500 shares stake. Archford Strategies Limited Liability holds 0% or 740 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 260,239 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 956,037 shares. Arosa Cap LP stated it has 335,000 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & holds 3,112 shares. Bridgewater Lp has invested 0.09% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 571 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Blair William & Il holds 11,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 2,103 shares to 105,307 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,981 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

