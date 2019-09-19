Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake Has Lifted by Caymus Capital Partners Lp; First Mercantile Trust Co Increases Holding in Targa Resources (TRGP)

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 8,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 12,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 588,918 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 5.70 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 60,800 shares to 395,300 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 291,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,712 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited Com owns 393,364 shares. Intact Invest Management owns 18,200 shares. Caxton LP stated it has 12,751 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 2.67M shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has 31,002 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The Michigan-based Aspen Investment Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Com holds 111,350 shares. 28.46M were accumulated by Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability Corp. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 3.94 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has 0.2% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 953,278 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co owns 11,089 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 746 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt accumulated 6.13 million shares or 5.95% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 304,921 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 154,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources Inc has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Morgan Stanley reported 2.64 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Int Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,000 shares. Cadence Cap Lc accumulated 322,004 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 11,551 shares. Advisory Research accumulated 2.41 million shares. Heronetta Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.84% or 35,308 shares. Blackstone Group reported 258,302 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 38,082 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,656 shares to 24,938 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 20,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,283 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).