Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $27.65 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Decreased Position by $114.19 Million as Share Price Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 10.95 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 14.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.13 million, down from 18.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal" on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com" published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "BofA (BAC) is Doing Ok in Trading This Quarter, Equities Trading Has Done Well, FICC Down a Bit – Bloomberg, Citing Montag – StreetInsider.com" on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: "Bank stocks in broad rally as Treasury yields climb, with Bank of America's stock up over 3% – MarketWatch" published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here's who dominates Philadelphia's banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal" with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 382,491 shares to 113,892 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).