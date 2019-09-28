Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Castleark Management Upped Stake by $593,600; Cls Investments Stake in Smith A O (AOS) Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 301,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, up from 259,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 13.66M shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 19,311 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, down from 27,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 862,262 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Activist Investors Pressure Marathon Petroleum CEO To Resign – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,290 shares to 498,159 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 335,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,980 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 149,798 shares. Duncker Streett Inc invested in 3,112 shares. Srb Corp has 33,182 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested in 355 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel reported 382,397 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 419,852 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 8,635 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 625 shares. Charter Tru Communication invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Profund Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 33,225 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 46.85M shares. The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Arrow, a New York-based fund reported 264 shares. Qci Asset Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moors And Cabot Inc owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 15,331 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 173,605 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Lc has invested 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Arrow Finance Corporation invested in 450 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Amalgamated Bancshares has 30,146 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 41,679 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 32,562 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 239,231 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Limited holds 4,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 45,694 are owned by Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 48,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 771,773 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 463,200 shares.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.77M for 22.06 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.