Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Value Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Stake; Visa (V) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut Holding by $398,246 as Share Value Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 86,623 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03 million, down from 88,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 13.48M shares traded or 20.70% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

