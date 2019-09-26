Marathon Oil (MRO) Position Maintained by Caymus Capital Partners Lp; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $347,110

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 311,572 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 1.45M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Oil Stock Has Now Handed Its Investors $1.2 Billion (and Thatâ€™s Just the Beginning) – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Lowest PEG Ratios In The S&P 500 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.41 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

