Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding Upped by Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc; Mrj Capital Cut Stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 228.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 23,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 33,323 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $474,000, up from 10,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 15.19M shares traded or 31.47% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 603,626 shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,074 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 157,735 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 382,397 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Inc has 0.1% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 23,307 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 84,541 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 22,786 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,390 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 19,194 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 91,266 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). D L Carlson Inv Gru owns 12,545 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 381,443 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) stated it has 206,548 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,797 shares to 4,079 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,432 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG).

