Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding Held by Caymus Capital Partners Lp; Air Lease (AL) Share Price Rose While Barton Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $594,172

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 12.82M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 14,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 552,260 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83M, down from 566,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 363,322 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL)

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 989,332 shares to 402,339 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,300 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 15,379 shares. 625 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,089 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,362 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.15% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 26,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial invested in 382,397 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Tower Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 10,900 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs reported 337,327 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Synovus has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% or 177,804 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 1,390 shares. 3,999 are owned by Adirondack Trust Com. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 124,668 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.77M for 7.86 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 5,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas reported 740 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 407 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aldebaran Fincl holds 1.34% or 46,835 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 67,396 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 5.95M shares. Lateef Inv Limited Partnership has invested 2.77% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 19,395 shares. Verity Asset Management reported 10,759 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 376,400 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 93,040 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 2.32 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 55,679 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

