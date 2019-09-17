Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management Llc; Jefferies Group Decreased Gulfport Energy (Put) (GPOR) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (Put) (GPOR) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98,000, down from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 5.85 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 249,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 393,364 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 143,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.34% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 13.65M shares traded or 24.51% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) (NYSE:MRK) by 381,300 shares to 524,000 shares, valued at $43.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (NYSE:LMT) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,500 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (Put) (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 3.32 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. HICKS QUENTIN R bought $35,700 worth of stock. 15,000 Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares with value of $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 11,862 shares. 24,287 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. 785,769 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 10,686 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 216,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 2.39 million shares. Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 58,100 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 95,134 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 2,275 shares. Firefly Value Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 11.46 million shares or 6.61% of all its holdings.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,286 shares to 120,946 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,919 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).