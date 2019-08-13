Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Td Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $644,800 as Share Price Declined; Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined While S Muoio & Company Decreased Holding by $356,400

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 40,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 340,541 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 300,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 10.45M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.96. About 531,888 shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Field Main State Bank invested in 0% or 100 shares. Ser Corp owns 457 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate accumulated 81,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.06% or 38,030 shares. Legal General Gp Plc invested in 5.82M shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability reported 89,278 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.63% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 24,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 632,476 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.73M shares. Huntington Bank reported 24,238 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0% or 576 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.17M shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,737 shares to 182,820 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 3,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,907 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares to 620,850 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

