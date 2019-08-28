Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $36.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Its Stake in General Mls (GIS) by $93.89 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 368183% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 1.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.29 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 1.63M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 203,472 shares to 220,267 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 992,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 0.21% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.3% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.55% or 151,318 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 0.33% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.02M shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stifel Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.00M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has 0.52% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt holds 0.36% or 35,713 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Finemark State Bank stated it has 17,544 shares. 239,688 were reported by 10. First Savings Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,291 shares. 9,297 were accumulated by Holderness Investments Commerce. Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% or 4.63 million shares in its portfolio.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 356,136 shares to 675,400 shares, valued at $68.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,407 shares, and cut its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital LP has 897,200 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 568,986 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bluefin Trading Limited invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Aspen Mgmt reported 13,145 shares stake. Renaissance Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 12.55 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 0.03% or 26,811 shares. Comm Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.12% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 616,821 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 79,150 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 3.00M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 160,928 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc.

