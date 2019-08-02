Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Boosted Position by $36.36 Million as Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Harvard Management Co Cut Stake

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $203.94. About 24.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27 million shares as the company's stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 6.86M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02M shares to 862,056 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,407 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.