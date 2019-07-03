Marathon Oil (MRO) Analysts See $0.18 EPS; Samlyn Capital Has Raised Its Kohls (KSS) Position

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 422.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 853,100 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.05 million shares with $72.54M value, up from 201,700 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 2.14 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. MRO’s profit would be $139.99M giving it 18.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Marathon Oil Corporation’s analysts see -41.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 6.28M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, May 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of KSS in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, May 23 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of KSS in report on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. M Partners maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Thursday, June 13. Atlantic Securities has “Neutral” rating and $1500 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.