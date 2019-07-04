Marathon Oil Group (MRO) Share Value Declined While Ccm Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.59 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Ycg Boosted Its Position by $3.34 Million

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $186.03. About 650,000 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Group (MRO) by 51.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 224,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,277 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 437,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 6.38 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 66,843 shares to 115,760 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 28,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.05% or 436,000 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 841 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Waratah Cap stated it has 0.38% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Lpl has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 109,748 shares. Pension Serv has 0.07% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 6.49 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc accumulated 0% or 287 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Llc holds 106,215 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 333,537 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 73,175 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $147.23 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 110,586 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company reported 197,045 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,169 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp invested 0.37% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Utah Retirement accumulated 40,351 shares. Atlanta L L C has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.16% or 54,973 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd (Wy) owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 15,197 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 91,595 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 970 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability owns 1,751 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. Shares for $1.26M were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. $5.84M worth of stock was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Monday, February 11. 21,646 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $3.24M were sold by Demsey John. $3.42M worth of stock was sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6.