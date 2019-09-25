Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Both Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.80 N/A 1.09 12.86 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.22 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 demonstrates Marathon Oil Corporation and Talos Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Talos Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Marathon Oil Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation has an average price target of $18.17, and a 48.69% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 99.8% respectively. 0.2% are Marathon Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Marathon Oil Corporation.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.