Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 12 0.33 801.51M 1.09 12.86 Rosehill Resources Inc. 2 0.00 10.47M -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marathon Oil Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 6,469,007,263.92% 7.5% 4.2% Rosehill Resources Inc. 515,763,546.80% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Marathon Oil Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation has a consensus price target of $18.17, and a 57.18% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marathon Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation had bearish trend while Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.